'It is our golden opportunity': Former national selector predicts India's scoreline in three-Test series against SA

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim on Saturday backed the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to script history in South Africa in the impending three-match Test series which begins from December 26 onwards, opining that it is the team's "golden opportunity". Karim also predicted the scoreline for the much-awaited series.

South Africa remains the only country India are yet to win a Test in. They have previously played seven Test series in South Africa since their maiden tour to the Rainbow Nation in 1992/93 season. South Africa won six of those contests while one ended in a draw, back in 2010/11, when the hosts had levelled the series with an innings victory in the decider after MS Dhoni's men scripted an 87-run win in Durban.

Karim, who is a former India selector, in conversation with Sports Tiger, predicted that India are likely to win the Test series.

"Either 2-0 or 2-1 (in Tests). In ODI we are anyway a far superior side," he said.

Karim believes that the kind of bench strength that India along with an experienced set-up adds to the team's possibility of a maiden Test series win in South Africa.

"It is immensely strong (bench strength) and proof of that was shown by them in Australia. We won the fourth Test without I think five or six of our regular players. That shows the kind of strength that India have got in our reserves. And I expect the same this time around and it is our golden opportunity for us as well have an experienced set up. Plus we have some potentially exciting youngsters who are coming through to the team. It will be an ideal combination for us to do well in South Africa," he explained.

Team India has already reached South Africa and have had their first training session on Saturday.

Despite being the favourites, India will be without the services of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel for the series.

Rohit, who was named as the new vice-captain in Tests, is presently recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the Test series. He has been replaced by India A skipper Priyank Panchal while KL Rahul has been named the stand-in vice-captain for the series. Rohit is expected to be fit for the ODI series which will begin in January.