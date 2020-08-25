e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘I’ll support India no matter what’: Sania Mirza recalls banter with Shoaib Malik

'I'll support India no matter what': Sania Mirza recalls banter with Shoaib Malik

Mirza, who made a name for herself in both singles and doubles recently spoke about her equation with the former Pakistan captain, before the two got married, in a Facebook chat with Sportskeeda.

hindustantimes.com
File image of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.
File image of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.(PTI)
         

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza tied the knot with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. Mirza, who made a name for herself in both singles and doubles recently spoke about her equation with the former Pakistan captain, before the two got married, in a Facebook chat with Sportskeeda.

“Our relationship is very fun. I think that’s the first time people got to see what it really is. We both like to keep it pretty light, and I think it the first time that everybody got to see he is the more talkative one than I am, contrary to the belief in the world,” Mirza said.

Also read: Aggression is the first step of batting now: Andy Flower

Both are sportspersons who take a lot of pride in representing their respective countries. Sania spoke about the banter she had with Malik, when they were dating, about supporting India.

“For some reason, he loved to play against India. So, when we were dating, whenever we spoke about it, I always used to say, ‘I’ll support India no matter what. And then he used to say, ‘My record against India I want to tell you is the best that I have.’ He’s been around for a long time and I think he has had an amazing career. I am really proud of him,” she said.

The couple has a two-year-old son Izhaan.

