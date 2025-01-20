'I only had one tension, that was Punjab': Rishabh Pant trolls PBKS in savage IPL auction revelation

Moments after Lucknow Super Giants principal owner Sanjiv Goenka announced Rishabh Pant as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the India star shockingly revealed that he was tensed on the day of the mega auction as he thought he might be roped in by Punjab Kings. India's Rishabh Pant warms up(AFP)

Rumours were rife that Pant could either be picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Punjab King (PBKS). For CSK, the speculation pertained around his close connection with the legendary MS Dhoni, with Chennai possibly looking at Pant as his heir. On the other hand, with former Delhi Capitals head coach Rick Ponting joining the PBKS camp, there arose a possibility that the wicketkeeper-batter could join the franchise to reunite with the Aussie.

When asked on Star Sports on Monday about the rumours around the IPL auction, Pant revealed that his only fear was that he could land in Punjab, given they had the biggest purse. However, he admitted that the tension reduced after Shreyas Iyer as roped in by the franchise for INR 26.75 crore.

“I only had one tension, that was Punjab (laughs). They had the highest purse. When Shreyas went to Punjab, I felt I could make it to LSG. There was a possibility. But eventually, with auction you never know, so I just thought I would wait and watch, and had my fingers crossed,” he said.

Pant named new LSG captain

After Pant was released by Delhi ahead of the auction in Jeddah, LSG acquired the India star for record price of INR 27 crore. Goenka, speaking to Star Sports, revealed that Pant was always part of their plan and that they had designed the team around it.

"The amount of strategising that was done revolved around Rishabh, it was done keeping him in mind," Goenka mentioned while confirming Pant as the captain. "I think, time will prove that he is not only the most expensive player of IPL but also the best player of IPL," Goenka added after being asked ‘why Pant?’