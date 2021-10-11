Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'I put my hand up straightaway and said I'm pretty sure Dhoni will come out now': Ponting reveals details of DC dugout
cricket

'I put my hand up straightaway and said I'm pretty sure Dhoni will come out now': Ponting reveals details of DC dugout

DC head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on CSK captain MS Dhoni after Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, saying he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers in the game.
'I put my hand up straightaway and said I'm pretty sure Dhoni will come out now': DC coach Ponting reveals dugout scenes during IPL 2021 Qualifier 1(BCCI/HT COLLAGE)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 03:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MS Dhoni's match-winning cameo for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 has gotten everybody talking again. And rightfully; after all the CSK skipper, who has been grossly out of form this season, produced the good with the bat to take the franchise into their 9th final. DC head coach Ricky Ponting, despite being on the wrong side of the result, heaped praise on the legendary cricketer.

When Dhoni came in to bat at No.6, CSK needed 24 runs to win from 11 balls. Over the course of the next deliveries, Dhoni faced 6 off them and hit three fours and a six to remain unbeaten on 18. 

ALSO READ| ‘Dhoni is the greatest, Long live the king': Cricket fraternity on Twitter can't keep calm as Dhoni takes CSK to final

Sharing his thoughts on ageless Dhoni, Ponting said that Dhoni will be remembered as a great.

"Yeah, look, he (Dhoni) (has) been one of the greats. It was a situation tonight, we were sitting back in the dug-out and thinking, will (Ravindra) Jadeja come next, will Dhoni come next and I put up my hand up straight away and said Dhoni will come out now and try (and) ice the game," Ponting said.

RELATED STORIES

"Look, I think when he is done and when he's retired, I think he'll definitely be remembered as one of the great finishers the game has ever seen."

Ponting said DC bowlers failed to execute their plans against Dhoni.

"Look we probably didn't execute as well we needed to him (Dhoni) in those last couple of overs and you know that if you miss, he is going to make you pay and he has done it for a long time now.

"I think, our bowlers just missed their areas a little-bit to MS in the end and he certainly made us pay," he said.

Dhoni and Co. have four days to rest and prepare for the final on October 15 in Dubai.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ricky ponting ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He is the best there was and the best there is': Uthappa, Gaikwad hail Dhoni

Australia's Test against Afghanistan 'likely to be postponed'

IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera released by RCB, to join national team

Indian Wells: Murray schools Alcaraz; Tsitsipas shines under lights
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP