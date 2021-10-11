'I put my hand up straightaway and said I'm pretty sure Dhoni will come out now': Ponting reveals details of DC dugout

MS Dhoni's match-winning cameo for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 has gotten everybody talking again. And rightfully; after all the CSK skipper, who has been grossly out of form this season, produced the good with the bat to take the franchise into their 9th final. DC head coach Ricky Ponting, despite being on the wrong side of the result, heaped praise on the legendary cricketer.

When Dhoni came in to bat at No.6, CSK needed 24 runs to win from 11 balls. Over the course of the next deliveries, Dhoni faced 6 off them and hit three fours and a six to remain unbeaten on 18.

Sharing his thoughts on ageless Dhoni, Ponting said that Dhoni will be remembered as a great.

"Yeah, look, he (Dhoni) (has) been one of the greats. It was a situation tonight, we were sitting back in the dug-out and thinking, will (Ravindra) Jadeja come next, will Dhoni come next and I put up my hand up straight away and said Dhoni will come out now and try (and) ice the game," Ponting said.

"Look, I think when he is done and when he's retired, I think he'll definitely be remembered as one of the great finishers the game has ever seen."

Ponting said DC bowlers failed to execute their plans against Dhoni.

"Look we probably didn't execute as well we needed to him (Dhoni) in those last couple of overs and you know that if you miss, he is going to make you pay and he has done it for a long time now.

"I think, our bowlers just missed their areas a little-bit to MS in the end and he certainly made us pay," he said.

Dhoni and Co. have four days to rest and prepare for the final on October 15 in Dubai.