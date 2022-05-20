'I rate him very highly. A dangerous player who can hit shots everywhere': Sachin Tendulkar on 'under-rated' IPL batter

When the great Sachin Tendulkar speaks, you ought to listen carefully. Furthermore, when he talks highly of someone, you pay even more attention. Tendulkar, who retired nine years ago, has often uploaded videos on his YouTube channel where he shares his views on the burning topics of cricket. In his latest clip, the India great has lavished praise on a senior India batter, calling him an 'under-rated' player of this season of the IPL.

While this IPL season has mostly been about the red-hot form of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul's consistency, Umran Malik's pace and Yuzvendra Chahal's comeback, certain players have quietly gone about their business without garnering as much attention. One of them is Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. The 37-year-old, fresh off a controversy has fared well for GT in their run up to the Playoffs, scoring over 300 runs with three half-centuries. Saha's 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 55 against Mumbai Indians and an unbeaten 67 against Chennai Super Kings prove that he is more than capable of playing T20 cricket. And Tendulkar's statements were pretty much along the same lines.

"Wriddhiman Saha is an under-rated player. I rate him highly because he is a dangerous player. Can play shots everywhere against spinners and fast bowlers, but initially his flow was affected because he couldn't get much strike. When a batter is playing well, it is important for him to take more strike, but he didn't get it as much as he would have liked to," Tendulkar said.

On Thursday, Saha got a start against Royal Challengers Bangalore but he was run out by the opposition captain Faf du Plessis. After Shubman Gill fell cheaply for 1, Saha and Matthew Wade's partnership added just 17 more to the total before the Australian was controversially given out LBW. Tendulkar weighed in on Wade’s dismissal and gave his verdict on the dubious call.

"For a while, it felt as if Wade and Saha would do something but Wade I feel was unfortunate. He received a bad decision according to me. There was a clear deflection," added Tendulkar.

