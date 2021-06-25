'I remember him coming to me saying – relax, have your tea': Ganguly on how Sachin calmed his nerves on his Test debut

June, 22, 1996 is the day when former Indian captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly made his debut in Test cricket. Even though Ganguly had made his debut for India in an ODI back in 1992, he was a brand-new face in the cricketing arena who left a deep impact with a magnificent hundred on his maiden Test outing for India at Lord’s.

Ganguly achieved the milestone on the third day of the second Test against England. The hosts were bowled out for 344 runs in the first innings after Venkatesh Prasad returned with a five-wicket haul. Ganguly then came out to bat at the number three and went on to play a 131-run knock from 301 deliveries, with the help of 20 boundaries.

On the 25th anniversary of his Test debut, Ganguly came up with an anecdote from his historic innings on the English soil. While speaking on the Star Sports network, the former captain said that Lord’s has always been a ‘happy hunting ground’ for him.

“Not many get to play their first Test at Lord's and I remember fielding at point – a packed stadium at the Lords. And it has always been a happy hunting ground for me – every time I have gone back since my debut. I was in awe to walk down the long room on the first day and luckily we fielded,” Ganguly recalled.

“Otherwise, as a batsman, I was supposed to bat at No.3. I got a 100 on a Saturday, which is probably the best day for Test cricket, with every seat being full. It was my Test debut and get to a 100. They say it can't get better and the mindset of that Test match was remarkable. As you said, at the back-stands you get cheers for every shot you hit and then finishing at tea time on a 100 was special,” he added.

During the conversation, Ganguly also recalled how Sachin Tendulkar calmed his nerves on his Test debut.

“I remember, during the tea, I was batting at 100 and I was mentally tired – more than physical – because, first 100, the emotions, the happiness, the highs make you tired as well. I was putting tape around the bat handle because it has just started to soften up, because of the bounce and the ball hitting at the top of the handle,” said Ganguly.

“I remember Sachin coming up to me and saying - you relax, have your cup of tea. So, I remember those moments I walked into the dressing room and everybody was standing outside the dressing room to cheer me, because of my achievement,” he added.