'Sports has no boundaries': Pakistan great expresses desire to work with India pacers

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has been an integral member of the side for many years. The right-arm pacer, who is currently leading the Indian pace attack in the ongoing Test series against Australia, has represented the side in 60 Tests, taking 216 wickets so far. In the past few years, Shami emerged as one of the most lethal players in the Indian bowling attack, forming a deadly duo alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The two pacers played a major role in a number of Indian overseas triumphs including the Test series victories in Australia, as well as the wins in England.

In the Indian Premier League, Shami is currently plying trade with Gujarat Titans but in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, the fast bowler had been a key member of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) franchise, where he shared the dressing room with Pakistan's former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. The Pakistan great had played in the IPL courtesy of a British citizenship, and Mahmood has now revealed that Shami had once contacted him for an issue with his “seam position.”

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20), Mahmood spoke about his desire to work with the likes of Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian Premier League and insisted that he would welcome the idea to work in the IPL in the capacity of a coach.

“I've to pass on my experience with everyone. I don't really care; sports has no boundaries. I've played in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. I've worked with Shami. I remember when he was having an issue with his seam position and he sent me a text message,” Mahmood said.

“I keep in touch with these guys. Whenever I see them (Shami, Bhuvneshwar), they come and ask me about their issues. I don't mind working with anyone... it doesn't matter if they are an Indian, or Pakistani, or even an Englishman. I'm a coach. Cricket has given me a lot and it's my time to give back to the game,” Mahmood said.

The former Pakistan all-rounder is currently working as a bowling coach for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20; the side booked a place in the final of the league after the victory over Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

