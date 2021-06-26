'I see both Richards and Ponting in him': Former India batsman says player like Virat Kohli 'comes once in a generation'

Ever since India lost the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, a lot has been spoken about their team selection and Virat Kohli's leadership. Adding to this ongoing episode, former Indian all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath has stated that Kohli has done a 'fantastic job' and it's important for the team that he continues as its captain.

New Zealand thumped India by 8 wickets in the WTC final on Wednesday. A brilliant performance by their seamers and a composed run chase by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Black Caps scripted history and earned the prestigious Test mace.

Amarnath hailed the Indian skipper stating that a player like Kohli comes once in a generation. The former added that he sees shades of West Indies legend Viv Richards and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting in the Indian captain.

"Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn't be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don't get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," Amarnath was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Definitely he (Virat) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it's important for him to continue as captain."

India and New Zealand entered the reserve day aiming at winning the all-important game which was badly affected by rain. India began the day at 64/2 in their second innings. But the Black Caps pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner teamed up to take the final eight wickets by conceding just 106 more runs. India were skittled for 170 before Williamson and Taylor steered a successful chase of 139 to secure a memorable eight-wicket win.

"Team is balanced but you need practice games to get used to the conditions. So I think maybe they didn't have the time to prepare for the WTC final but congratulations to New Zealand they are the genuine winners," Amarnath pointed out.