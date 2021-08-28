Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Spoke to him and just tried to practice it': Robinson reveals how Anderson helped him master the art of wobble seam
cricket

'Spoke to him and just tried to practice it': Robinson reveals how Anderson helped him master the art of wobble seam

'Man of the Match' Ollie Robinson revealed how England's veteran pacer James Anderson helped him practice and execute the wobble seam grip at Headingley.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:25 PM IST
'Spoke to him and just tried to practice it': Ollie Robinson reveals how James Anderson helped him master the art of wobble seam(AP)

The wobble grip became a talking point during the third India-England Test at Headingley. England's all-time great James Anderson troubled the Indian batsmen in the first hour of the first innings, picking 3/6 in 8 overs. While he was the hero of the first innings, his teammate Ollie Robinson was the hero of the second and he admitted to have learned the art of wobble seam grip from the master.

Robinson bagged the 'Man of the Match' award for his excellent figures of 2/16 and 5/65 in both innings, respectively. He bagged four wickets on the final day to help his side bowl India out for 278, hence seal an innings and 76 runs win.

"I noticed Jimmy holding his wobble grip slightly differently. I was holding it from the other side so I spoke to him and just tried to practice it in the nets," Robinson told reporters after his man-of-the-match performance.

"It went quite nicely, so I tried it in the game and it worked quite well. It's something I need to practice a bit more. This learning opportunity is invaluable for me at this stage in my career and luckily it came off today."

"Obviously, it's great to open the bowling with Jimmy and build pressure on both ends. I enjoyed it and hopefully I can continue.

India collapsed from 215 for two to 278 all out.

England began the proceedings with the second new ball and it all began with Robinson dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara on his overnight score of 91.

Out-of-form India skipper Virat Kohli got to his first fifty of the series but only to be dismissed by Robinson that triggered a stunning collapse.

"It feels like a very special day, I don't quite feel like it's settled in yet. For me, it's one of the great days in my cricket career, to get my first Test win is really special."

The series, which is currently poised at 1-1, moves to the Oval next. The fourth Test begins on September 2.

