'Bring back Saha'- Fans on Twitter after Rishabh Pant's poor form with the bat in the India-England series

Soon after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England at Headingley, Leeds, Wriddhiman Saha started trending on Twitter. Disappointed by the batting performance India's current first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the first three matches, the netizens began asking for Saha's recall.

Delhi cricketer Pant is having a tough time with the bat in the five-match series against the Englishmen. In five innings, the swashbuckling left-hander has only scored 87 runs at an average of 17.40, with his highest being 37.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to Pant's returns with the bat:

It's time for wriddhiman saha to bring back in playing 11 in place of pant!! And saha should be given equal chances as equal as pant get!!#ENGvsIND #INDvENG #INDvsENG — cricketdon😎 (@cricket__143) August 28, 2021

Bring back don Saha in next match 😍 — Rishav Raj (@risonustark1) August 28, 2021

Bring wriddhiman saha — IamAkki (@Akkithelove) August 28, 2021

#ENGvsIND England condition in India..so don't feel sad.we can fight back like what did in Australia.we can win in any overseas condition but they not.but we should make some changes in next match

For 4th test

Rohit

Rahul

Pujara

Vk

Vihari

Saha

Ashwin

Thakur

Shami

Bumrah

Siraj pic.twitter.com/PWC1Z0dkUJ — Cover Drive 🏏 (@CoverDrive17) August 28, 2021

Now some changes should be made in the next match.



- Ashwin replaces Ishant.

- Mayank Agarwal/Suryakumar Yadav replaces Rahane.

- Wriddhiman Saha in place of Rishabh Pant.#ENGvIND — Hemant Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Hemantkumar398) August 28, 2021

@RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli @ImRo45 @bhogleharsha



Shastri Sir, team selection is the topic of discussion. Next match give a thought about it.

Wriddhiman Saha for Pant

Mayank Aggarwal for Rahul

Ashwin for Jadeja

Axar for Ishant — Iftikhar (@iftekhar283) August 28, 2021

Ever since MS Dhoni's departure from Test cricket, Saha went on to become a mainstay behind the stumps for India. While he impressed heavily with the gloves, it was batting that started to cause problems for him.

Eventually, which also happened to be his most recent Test, Saha was dropped from the playing XI after the first Australia-India Test late last year. Pant impressed with the bat and showed improvements with his glovework to cement his position.

Now, the fans want Saha back as Pant has been off-colour with the bat in England. Saha has played 38 Tests, scoring 1251 runs at a moderate average of 29.09. He has three centuries to his name apart from five fifties.

Meanwhile, after England levelled the series 1-1, skipper Joe Root lauded his team.





"It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly. We know we are capable of performances like this, and we have the talent, that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards," explained Root.

Root, until this Test, did not have a single century on his home ground. Now that he has gotten that monkey off his back, he expressed happiness.

"As a batter you are expected to go out and score every time and I am happy I've managed to score a few. It's been a while since I got a hundred in my home ground and I hope we can carry this form forward as a team into the Oval," concluded Root.