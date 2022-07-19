'I still back those guys': Rohit Sharma's no-nonsense reply on whether he's 'worried' about India's top-order

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 and Hardik Pandya's all-round display helped India get to a five-wicket win in the ODI series decider against England on Sunday. India also claimed the series in a convincing fashion at Old Trafford.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing 260 for the win, India rode Pant's maiden ODI ton comprising 16 fours and two sixes. The visiting team got over the line with some 7.5 overs to spare. The left-handed batter put on a show of controlled aggression before going frantic against David Willey and hitting him for five consecutive fours. Pant also got support from Pandya, who scored 71 off 55 deliveries in a decisive 133-run stand for the fifth wicket. The flamboyant all-rounder's fifty preceded a 4/24 – his best bowling figures in the 50-over format.

ALSO READ: 'Just like Dhoni and Yuvraj...': Gavaskar compares Pandya, Pant to legendary India cricketers, makes big prediction

While Pant and Hardik checked all boxes, India's famed top-order including out-of-form Virat Kohli perished early. Pacer Reece Topley (3-35) followed up his England record 6-24 on Thursday with the prize wickets of Rohit (17), Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Kohli (17). Kohli's exit meant the star batter hasn't seen an international hundred in 78 innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit, who had scored an unbeaten 76 in the series opener, was out on 0 and 17 in the next two games, and Dhawan gathered just 10 across his last two innings. After the game, Rohit admitted that the top-order including him got out to poor shots. When asked if he's ‘worried’ about it, Rohit underlined the players' ‘quality’.

"To be honest, the wicket didn't have much. We played some not-so-good shots. Still back those guys (Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan) to come out good. (It was) one of those series where top order hasn't come to the party. Have got nothing more to say because I know the quality they bring to the team," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India captain also said that the team is looking to develop bench strength for the World T20 in Australia this year. The team next faces West Indies in Twenty20s away from home.

"We've got some solid guys sitting on the bench who have been waiting to get a game. Want to create that bench strength (ahead of the T20 World Cup).

"Injuries are bound to happen, have to manage workload, so need to build bench strength. Have got some solid guys who will get their opportunity in the West Indies," said Rohit.

On the series win, the opening batter said that his side wanted to get a series success in the white-ball assignment in England. India also won the previous Twenty20 series by a 2-1 margin. Rohit also lauded Hardik and Pant for their showing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games,” said the 35-year-old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON