'I still remember you smashing me out of the ground': Ajaz Patel recalls 'funny story' in epic reply to Sehwag's tweet

A day after Virender Sehwag tweeted his wishes to Ajaz Patel for picking up 10 wickets in an innings against India in Mumbai, the left-arm New Zealand spinner responded to the former opening batter by reminding him of an incident he may have forgotten. Patel recalled a 'funny story' when Sehwag had taken him to the cleaners in one of the net sessions in New Zealand, probably back in 2008/09.

On Friday, Patel became only the third bowler in history, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. The left-arm spinner finished with 10/119 but the happiness was short-lived as India thrashed New Zealand by 372 to clinch the Test series 1-0.

Sehwag had tweeted: "One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel. Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement."

To which, Patel replied, saying: "Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler."

The incident Patel must be referring to could date back to the 2008/09 series, when India had toured New Zealand and won the Test series 1-0 and the ODIs 3-1, since it was the last tour Sehwag had made of New Zealand. By the time India travelled to New Zealand in early 2014, Sehwag had fallen down the pecking order and later that year, announced his retirement from international cricket.

Sehwag had scored 140 runs in the three Test series, followed by 299 in the five ODIs, with one century and two fifties. The former India batter posted a reply of his own to Patel's tweet reminding him that times change and that this moment is all about his incredible achievement.

Waqt ki aadat hai, badalta zaroor hai (It’s a habit of time that it changes). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain (There are more talks about you than India winning. May you achieve ever more success and good luck), tweeted Sehwag.