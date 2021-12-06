IND vs NZ: Where does Team India stand at WTC points table after mammoth win over New Zealand in 2nd Test

The fourth day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai saw the hosts etch a massive 372-run win over the hosts.

Mayank Agarwal emerged as India's leading run-getter setting the perfect platform for the Indian bowlers to dictate the proceedings with the ball as New Zealand were bundled out on 62 and 167 in both the innings. He was also named man of the match for his performance.

R Ashwin, on the other hand, was named the Man of the Series.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4: As it happened

After the win India are placed on the third position on the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table with 58.33 win percentage.

Sri Lanka are placed at the top of the charts with a 100 percent win record, followed by Pakistan, who have 66.66 win percentage.

ICC shared the updated WTC points table after India's comprehensive win against New Zealand and here is how it looks at the moment:

The ICC World Test Championship standings after India’s win in the Mumbai Test 👇#WTC23 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YNrMyEvohr — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2021

India coach Rahul Dravid expressed happiness over the team's brilliant show and said: “Good to finish the Test series on a winning note, came very close in Kanpur, but couldn't take that last wicket. Credit to the team, they have pulled themselves back from tough situations, and were a bit disappointed at not finishing it off in Kanpur.”

He also patted the newcomers who stepped up in the absence of senior members, who were rested or ruled out of the following series.

“Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances. Jayant (Yadav) found it difficult yesterday, but came up well this morning. A lot of these guys don't get the opportunity to play a lot (of Test cricket), but it's nice to see them do well, especially the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel and Jayant.”

“Gives us a lot of choices opening up when the seniors do return," he added.

