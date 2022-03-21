'I swear I am going to beat him up one day': Shoaib Akhtar's warning to Sehwag, reacts to five-year-old 'new look' tweet

Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag were great rivals on the field. Their duels during India's historic 2004 tour of Pakistan and later were epic. Akhtar and Sehwag tried to go one up over the other with both succeeding occasionally and honours remaining divided. Akhtar and Sehwag have been part of plenty of sledging incidents with both former cricketers narrating certain famous stories where verbal volleys were served. Even now, as both have retired, and are serving as analysts with different platforms and have their own YouTube shows, sparks continue to fly between Sehwag and Akhtar.

In a recent show, Akhtar was invited by YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, where the Indian comedian took the former Pakistan pacer on a meme-ride. Among the many memes and jokes that Bhat showed Akhtar, one of them was Sehwag's apparent reply to a tweet posted by Akhtar in 2017. Akhtar had posted a picture of himself all suited up, with the caption: "Here is a new look… Hope you guys like it."

The image also featured a reply to the tweet from Sehwag's Twitter handle. It said, "@shoaib100mph order likh. 1 butter chicken, 2 naan, 1 beer." When it was brought up, Akhtar told Bhat and rest of the comedians on the show, "I swear I'm going to beat him one day," with a laugh referring to Sehwag. Check out his reaction at the 10:55 mark.

Here is the catch though. The image seems to be a morphed photo as no such tweet from Sehwag's handle was ever sent. In fact, it was a tweet from just another Twitter user, who admitted to have probably photoshopped the image.

.@shoaib100mph order likh.1 butter chicken,2 naan , 1 beer — Akshay (@intellizand) May 2, 2017

😂😂😂I did — Akshay (@intellizand) June 23, 2020

Having said that, Akhtar and Sehwag have continued to be part of friendly banters on Twitter. Both continue to pull each other's legs on the social media platform, notably over Indian and Pakistan team's performances. Thankfully, it all continues to be in jest and nothing offensive or rude has ever been mentioned by either great.