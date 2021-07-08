'I think when India will hammer SL, then he'll understand': Former Pakistan bowler responds to Arjuna Ranatunga's remark

Sri Lanka's World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga attracted attention with his controversial comment of the Indian cricket team. Ranatunga criticised Sri Lanka cricket and raised questions at the board for allowing India to send a 'second-string' team to the country to play cricket. The board did not take kindly to Ranatunga's commented and responded to him saying: 'India is not a second-string side'.

And rightly so. With a large pool of promising players, it would be unfair to call the current team in Sri Lanka 'second-string' or 'B team'. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and more are experienced campaigners, representing India since the last five years and more. Stressing on the same, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted Ranatunga and said such a comment from a legend like him was not expected.

"First of all, Mr. Ranatunga. You have made this statement to remain in limelight. Because only India is a team right now who have a pool of 50-60 players, strong enough to field two different sides. And even in this team, players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya keep representing India consistently," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"So I just want to say that I feel sorry to hear this coming from you. You're such a big name and yet, you made such a statement to and then fell flat on your face with Sri Lanka Cricket responding to you."

Kaneria went on, and said that given the kind of crisis Sri Lanka cricket is in, their board should be thankful to the BCCI for sending a team in the first place, which would help improve the health of cricket and the board. Sri Lanka cricket has found itself in turmoil, with players recently getting suspended for a bio-bubble breach, to go with poor performances.

"Sri Lanka cricket is on a decline. It's almost as of they've forgotten how to play cricket. You should be happy that India is sending its team to lift you out of financial crisis. The board will get sponsors, funds and what not," Kaneria pointed out.

"Don't think such a statement was needed. These things only create friction between boards. I think Ranatunga must have learnt his lesson or when India would hammer Sri Lanka comprehensively, then he'll understand."