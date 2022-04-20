Michael Vaughan names IPL captain who has impressed him with his 'calmness': 'I thought he would be a bit excited'

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been characterised by the number of Indian players leading teams as captains. Among first-time IPL captains this season are all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has taken the reins at Kolkata Knight Riders while his successor Rishabh Pant is continuing in the role with the Delhi-based franchise.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that he has been particularly impressed with how Pant has led DC, despite the fact that they have been plagued by inconsistent results off late.

“That opening combination is such a key part of the Delhi method, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner coming out and opening aggressively. And then the skipper himself who is settling into the job quite nicely. I have been impressed by Rishabh's captaincy, he has been a lot calmer than I thought he would be. I thought he would be a bit excited but really impressed by his calmness,” said Vaughan.

DC have won just one of their last four matches. Vaughan said that they have done well in these games and have only fallen short by fine margins but head coach Ricky Ponting will be hoping that either Warner or Shaw can go ahead and get a big score in their upcoming game against the Punjab Kings.

“You are just desperate when you need to win a match for one of your better players to show up and do something special. I think Ricky will be telling the team collectively to play smart but he will also be going to bed thinking, 'come on Davey' or 'come on Prithvi'. Just one of you get off to a flying start, get a century and that pretty much does the trick in T20 cricket,” he said.