Match referee gives verdict on Marcus Stoinis' furious outburst at umpire in RCB vs LSC IPL 2022 match

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during their IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. A furious Stoinis screamed after being bowled by RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. The reaction was triggered by on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney's decision not to call Hazlewood's previous delivery wide. The Match referee thought it was a level 1 offence and the Australian all-rounder accepted the ruling.

"Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Watch: Marcus Stoinis screams at umpire after getting bowled

"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL said in a release.

In the 19th over of the LSG chase, umpire Gaffaney decided against calling Hazlewood's first delivery wide considering the Stoinis' shuffle before the delivery. The replays, however, showed that even after taking Stoini's initial movement into consideration, the ball should have been called a wide.

Stoinis, who was seen sporting a bemused smile after the first ball, screamed after dragging the next ball back on to his stumps.

Apart from Stoinis, LSG captain KL Rahul was another player who was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct. The opener was fined 20% of his match fee for the level 1 offence. The IPL, however did not state the exact reasons for Rahul's fine.

"KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Mr Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release added.

LSG lost the match by 18 runs.