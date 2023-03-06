‘I thought Rohit Sharma will settle for 150…’: Alex Carey on Australia's DRS blunders in Indore Test

Australia did not get off to the best of starts in the third Test against India in Indore. For starters, their stand-in captain Steve Smith lost the toss. The bigger setback, however, was reserved when India captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged not out off the first delivery of the match by Mitchell Starc and Australia did not opt for a review. Replays confirmed a clear outside edge. A couple of balls later, Starc rapped Rohit on the pads but the umpire gave him not out, the Australians once again decided against using one of their three reviews. But replays showed the ball pitched in line (with the stumps), the impact was straight and it would have gone on to hit the stumps.

Despite getting two lucky escapes in the first over of the Test, Rohit could not capitalise as he was out stumped in the sixth over of the match off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Australia keeper Alex Carey did a great job behind the stumps. The ball from Matthew Kuhnemann turned eight degrees and Rohit missed it with Carey doing the rest.

“Instinct takes over when you see a ball bounce like that. I don’t think many of us were expecting an eight degree turning ball that early in the game. But it was nice to hold on to that and for us to get a bit of momentum.

“It was nice after we missed a couple of reviews (in the first over of the game ) to get that one – I thought once the big screen showed the nick, I thought he might have settled in for a nice 150 or something like that," he added.

Carey also feels the Australian batters have their own methods to deal with rank turners and he is going to back his own in the final Test beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

"I had some confidence out of the first game and then getting out defending, am I happy with that? Not really," Carey told reporters here.

"I think probably just sticking to my method now and understanding if you chase it too much then you might get yourself into trouble.

"So yeah, back my strength and try to score with the sweeps and manipulate a little bit more that way. In India, if you change your method too much, it goes pretty quickly. I’ll continue to be positive over here."

Australia made an unexpected comeback in the series with a nine-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium last Friday. India lead the series 2-1 going into the final game.

After the Delhi debacle, Australians did not play a lot of sweep shots but did not abandon them completely. Expect Carey to sweep at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We all know that our players play differently, Travis (Head) will play an aggressive nature and Peter (Handscomb) will grind out runs, and he's played beautifully. And Steve (Smith) does it his way.

"We’ve all got different methods and, internally, we live with that. So looking forward to another opportunity in Ahmedabad and get down and maybe get the broom out again,” he said.

