‘I'm disappointed, thought you’ll be like Virat Kohli, Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root': Ashwin to Litton Das

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has five Test hundreds to his name but the unbeaten 42-run knock he played battling the Bangladesh spinners in the fourth innings of the second Test in Mirpur to lead India to victory from a precarious situation, will find a special space. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Hasan had got India all sorts of trouble, reeling at 74 for 7 in the 145-run chase when Ashwin joined hands with Shreyas Iyer. He did get some luck when Mominul Haque dropped his catch at forward short leg when he was batting on 1 but the way the experienced cricketer kept his composure on a track that was offering a lot to the spinners, was commendable.

Ashwin, who had also picked up six wickets in the match, was rightly adjudged Player of the Match for his all-rounder effort. After his match-winning contribution, Ashwin shared his thoughts on the Test match and recalled a conversation with Bangladesh cricketers Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das at the end of the third day's play. India were four down for 45. Ashwin revealed how Mehidy and Litton teased at the poolside after close of play.

"These two (Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das) were casually swimming in the pool. I was thinking whether they will tease me or say something in Bengali. But these two are really good guys. They said, 'Welcome Ash bhai! We thought you would be the nightwatchman today but why didn't you come? But anyway you will come to bat tomorrow, your wicket will be crucial.' They just started to sledge me. I replied, 'congrats on the famous, historic Test win for Bangladesh guys!'. They were like, 'Come on! We know you guys bat deep. So it won't be easy for us. We will tell you one thing, it won't be easy to chase any target in the fourth innings in Mirpur'. I told Mehidy, 'bro wait till the end of 35 overs. Once the condition of the ball changes, anything can happen'. I told him how the condition of the ball and the nature of the slow pitch allows the batters to play on the front and back foot after 35 overs," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old then went on to add his fondness for Litton Das. Ashwin said he thought Litton can reach the levels of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith when he saw him playing for Bangladesh for the first time.

"I told Litton Das that I saw him during his Test debut. I saw his style of play and thought here is a pathbreaker to take Bangladesh cricket forward. I told him ‘I have a small disappointment. I thought you will reach the level of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson’. He replied saying 'Yes, I agree Ash bhai. Our cricketing culture is different. We don't get that much exposure since we play only here. When we play on a different pitch, it takes time for us to adapt'.

"He told me when I was leaving that he has almost cracked how to become the pathbreaker, he has found the formula. I told him that I will be the first person to be happy for him if he does well," he added.

