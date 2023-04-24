'I told him, John, what are you saying?': Sachin reveals how ex-India coach predicted Tendulkar's staggering record

Sachin Tendulkar is the most prolific run scorer in the history of cricket, so much that many of the records he holds are deemed unbreakable by many. Just the number of runs he scored in his international career and separately in Tests and ODIs itself are among those stats but perhaps the most famous and stunning of them all is the fact that he scored as many as 100 international centuries.

John Wright was India's head coach from 2000 to 2005. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar ended his career with 49 ODI centuries and 51 Test tons. The moment finally arrived on March 16, 2012 in India’s Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Tendulkar, who turns 50 on Monday has said that it was something he had never thought he would achieve. “I never thought it would happen, I was never thinking about it. A long time ago, John Wright had actually told me on a flight, 'you should be the first one to get 100 100s'. I told him, 'John, what are you talking'. He said 'I'm not joking'. Genuinely I was not thinking about it,” he said on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it took a while for him to go from the 99th century to the 100th. He went 21 Test innings and 12 one-day internationals without a three-figure knock since then, despite twice entering the 90s in Tests in that period.

“Wherever I went, people only spoke about it. Anxiety was there and somehow it was not happening. I was batting well, I got close to it a few times but it was elusive. Obviously, when you come so close to it and if it is not happening, you want to do it. Batters want to score runs and that's exactly what was happening with me. I was scoring runs but the 100 was kind of elusive. It could have happened during the (2011) World Cup but it happened one year down the line,” said Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar's innings of 114 on that day helped India to post 289/5 in 50 overs in the match, but it was not enough for the MS Dhoni-led side to win the encounter. Bangladesh won the match by 5 wickets, but the game is still remembered for the momentous occasion when Tendulkar scripted history by scoring his 100th international hundred. Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket - 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. He is also the leading run-getter in the ODIs in history to this date - 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail