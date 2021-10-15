'I told Shoaib Akhtar. Our team is solid. They'll easily beat you guys': Harbhajan ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

Even as most of the attention is locked in on the Indian Premier League 2021 final, some of the focus is already on October, 24 in Dubai, where India and Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign, taking on each other in the mother of all battles.

The two teams last went one on one during the 2019 World Cup, where India emerged victorious improving their World Cup record against Pakistan, but it has been over two years since that game in Manchester and with the promise both these sides pack, it promises to be a Super Sunday for all cricket fans.

As expected, friendly shots have been fired and banters have begun ahead of the much-anticipated game. The famous 'Mauka-Mauka' is back and it has already created a stir on social media. Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, after watching the advertisement, jumped in on the fun, saying that he has already warned former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar that India are going to register yet another win against the arch rivals.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar, what is the point of Pakistan playing? you should give us a walkover, you will play, you will again lose, you will be upset. Our team is very solid, very strong, they will easily beat you guys," Harbhajan said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Pakistan are yet to beat India in a World Cup match – either T20Is or 50-over. In ODIs, India hold a handsome 7-0 record against the 1992 World Cup winners and are ahead 5-0 in T20Is, which adds all the more spice to the rivalry between the two teams. While Pakistan hold an overall record over India in ODIs, somehow they have never been able to crack the code in World Cups.

Some of the famous T20Is battles between the two team include the league stage encounter of the first-ever T20 World Cup, where India beat Pakistan in a bowl-out and later in the final of the same tournament, in which MS Dhoni's team beat Shoaib Malik's men narrowly to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup title.

