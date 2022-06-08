'Troubled Bavuma and Markram, got Shamsi out 3-4 times': 14-year-old India net bowler bamboozles SA batters

In the sweltering heat of July, South Africa will take on India in a five-match T20I series, and to conquer the hosts, the Proteas are leaving not stone unturned in terms of preparations. With the likes of Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the ranks, South Africa's batters are bracing up for the Indian spin challenge, and for this, the premier batters put in the hard yards in the nets. However, a 14-year-old left-arm spinner, who is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as a net bowler, left the SA batters puzzled. In fact, he really let the ball rip to an extent that the likes of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi had trouble reading him.

"I had a good experience bowling to the SA batters. I learnt a lot. I would take this learning and use it in my matches going forward. I did some useful fielding drills, picked up bowling skills and plenty more. I bowled to Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi, whom I bowled to and even got them out," Raunak, who plays for the Venkateshwara Cricket Academy, told Sports Tak.

"I troubled Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram. I, in fact, dismissed Tabraiz Shamsi out 3-4 times. I was excited to bowl to them but when I bowled it, was pretty normal. They also play the way we do, but there is obviously a difference of mindset."

Raunak is currently part of the several young net bowlers. He has had three sessions with the South African team and once so far with the Indian team. While having a crack at Team India, Raunak had the opportunity to bowl to Rishabh Pant along with many more and even received advice from the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper batter.

"I bowled to Pant, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant sir told me keep bowling the way you are. You are bowling well so keep working hard," added the youngster.

