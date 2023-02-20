'I try to take these comments...': Babar reacts to Ponting's 'isn't at his peak...still got improvement to come' remark

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was recently adjudged as the winner of the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year. Following the twin awards, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting delivered a rather "scary" verdict on Babar, saying that the star batter "hasn't reached his peaks" and that there is still room for improvement in him. The Pakistan skipper has now reacted to Ponting's remark.

Speaking to the ICC last month after Babar won both the awards, Ponting explained that most batters reach their peak by in early thirties and that Babar, now 28, is yet to hit that mark.

“He’s probably not (at his peak). Most batters come into their prime in the start of their early thirties,” Ponting said. "You look at where Steve Smith and (David) Warner and those guys have been. Steve Smith is probably playing as well as he’s ever played now, along with guys like Kane Williamson as well in their early thirties."

The Australia legend further added that the fact that there is still "bit of improvement to come" in Babar, it "scares" him given what that Pakistan skipper has already achieved in the sports across formats.

“I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years. I love watching him play. I think there’s some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it,” he added.

Babar was elated listing to Ponting praising him and said that the legend's words will provide him more confidence to improve his game.

"You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better," Babar told ICC Digital. "When such a huge player passes positive comments, it adds to your confidence and you have it in your mind that such a huge player is talking good about you.

"Because these players have been through a similar stage so they know what mindset I have. They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game. "So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best."

