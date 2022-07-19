‘I used to be Andrew Flintoff’: India all-rounder's epic playstation revelation ahead of Lancashire debut

Young Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will begin his return to cricket after an injury layoff with a stint at Lancashire, in the English County Championship. Ahead of his first match of this spell, against Northamptonshire, Sundar sat down with Lancashire's YouTube channel for an interview and revealed an interesting connection he shares with the historic Manchester-based team.

“I remember myself playing Playstation with Lancashire team against most of the domestic games over here," said Sundar. "I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and will tonk some huge sixes."

Apart from Flintoff, Sundar also shared his excitement of meeting England legend James Anderson. "James Anderson too. He is a legend, and he could swing the ball both ways. Very excited to see him and meet him over here if possible see him bowl over here and how he goes about his own things." Both Flintoff and Anderson shone for Lancashire during their illustrious careers for England, and current white-ball captain Jos Buttler also represents this county.

Lancashire are fresh off losing a nail-biting Vitality Blast T20 final to Hampshire. When asked what he is looking forward to the most in his time with the club, Sundar replied: "Definitely the stadium. Old Trafford has the vibe and the energy. It is so fascinating. And obviously, the kind of history and the name Lancashire have built for themselves in the last few decades has been so so great.”

“I am very much excited to play for Lancashire. The experience of playing in English conditions is something I am really looking forward to. Playing with cricketers who I have never met in my life. It will give me a whole lot of new experience and sort of pushes me to get out of my comfort zone, which I am excited about,” said Sundar. He has represented India in all three formats of the game, having made his debut as an 18-year-old.

“Red ball cricket means a lot to me, and I am someone, who wants to play a lot of Red ball cricket, and for me to get an opportunity to play here that too with the red ball format is a great thing,” he finished. Apart from the County Championships, in which Lancashire currently sit third, Sundar will also play the Royal London One-Day Cup for the Lancashire unit, and use that as a pathway back into the scheme of things for the national team.

