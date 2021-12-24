'I used to observe his tactics while fielding at the boundary': New Zealand star rates Rohit and Virat as captains

In Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has seen two dynamic captains. While Kohli wears his heart on his sleeves, Rohit is a lot more composed. There is no doubt that under Virat, the team had achieved great heights, but Rohit's captaincy flair can be gauged by his success in the IPL, where he has won the title for Mumbai Indians a record five times, while leading India to memorable wins in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup the same year.

With Kohli not longer captain of India's ODI and T20I teams, the baton now passes to Rohit in limited-overs format. A lot of former and current cricketers have had their say on Virat and Rohit as captains and how their styles differ from each other and jumping on the bandwagon Trent Boult.

The left-arm quick from New Zealand who has played under Rohit in the IPL rates his Mumbai Indians skipper's captaincy skills, explaining how he's observed him while fielding near the ropes. Speaking highly of Rohit, Boult is confident of Rohit achieving the same success with India as he has with MI.

"Rohit is a very experienced player. It will be exciting to see how he leads the Indian team. I have enjoyed playing under his captaincy at the Mumbai Indians. I used to observe him and his captaincy, his tactics while standing at the boundary. He's been an extremely successful player for India and I'm sure the team will perform well under his leadership," Boult told Dainik Jagran.

"He has been extremely successful for Mumbai Indians and there are high-pressure situations there. As a pace bowler I can understand that but as a captain he deals with this pressure well. I am sure Rohit will use his IPL experience towards the benefit of the Indian team."

As far as Kohli's captaincy goes or how similar or different it is to Rohit's, Boult reserved from commenting as he is yet to play under the former white-ball captain of India.

"I can't say that with too much surety because I haven't played a single game under Kohli but he has been an extremely powerful player and captain for India. Rohit can be a successful captain and it will be interesting to watch him lead," Boult pointed out.

