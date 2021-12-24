'They've never won here and I don't think that will change': Makhaya Ntini makes bold prediction for IND-SA Test series

India will return to Test action on December 26 when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match series, with the first game in Centurion. The series will mark the return of a number of first-choice Test players, who were either rested or injured for the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand.

India's resurgence in Test cricket began in South Africa roughly four years ago, when the side secured a famous win in Johannesburg under Kohli's captaincy but lost the series 1-2. In the following years, India won two Test series in Australia and lead England 2-1 in a five-match away rubber, with the final Test scheduled to be played next year.

Team India is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and Virat Kohli's men will be looking to end the streak in the tour. However, former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini believes that the Proteas will have the "home advantage" and will be able to defend the streak.

“India have a very good bowling attack this time around, but the Proteas know the South African conditions better,” Ntini, who featured in the 2001 and 2006/07 home series’ against India, said on cricket.co.za. “This for me will be key.

“We have to back ourselves because we have that home advantage. Our players know the wickets very well and that will give us the edge.”

Ntini further named the key players for South Africa in the upcoming series and insisted that South Africa have the “stranglehold” over India, and will continue to maintain it.

“There’s nothing better than playing at home in familiar surroundings, especially against a very good India team,” he stated.

“We have the likes of (captain) Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, who have the ability to dig in and score big runs and I also like the way that Rassie (van der Dussen) has come in and grown in that team. Then we also have a guy like Quinny (de Kock), who we know will not hold back. He will play his natural game.

“Then when it comes to our bowling attack, we have a settled unit and one that can definitely put India under pressure. We still have that stranglehold over them because they’ve never won here and I don’t think that will change. It will mean a lot if we can win, but I’m hoping to see some good cricket.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON