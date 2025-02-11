‘I want to face Hardik Pandya, open with Rohit Sharma’: New Zealand highflyer Martin Guptill's wish list

Former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill fondly recalled his time opening the batting alongside India’s current ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Following his explosive performance in the Legend 90 League, Guptill shared his admiration for the Indian opener and expressed a desire to partner with him again at the top of the order. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with his teammate Hardik Pandya(AFP)

Reflecting on his remarkable knock, Guptill was asked who he would love to open the batting with, and his response was straightforward: "I've opened with him before, I enjoy batting with Rohit Sharma," he said. Guptill, who played for Mumbai Indians in the 2016 IPL season, had the opportunity to bat alongside the Indian legend during that time. Both players are known for their explosive batting abilities and their penchant for clearing the ropes with ease, making them a formidable duo at the top of the order in limited-overs formats.

Aside from expressing his desire to partner with Rohit Sharma once more, Guptill also revealed his eagerness to face Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "I would want to face Hardik Pandya. We have had some amazing battles over the years," Guptill said, hinting at the fierce competition between the two players. Pandya, known for his pace and aggressive approach, has been a key figure in India's white-ball setup, and Guptill’s desire to face him highlights the mutual respect and competitive spirit between the two.

Guptill, who is no stranger to making an impact with the bat, stunned spectators with an unbeaten 160* off just 49 balls for the Chhattisgarh Warriors. His blistering knock, which featured 16 sixes and 12 boundaries, single-handedly demolished Big Boys Unikari, who could only manage a total of 151 runs. The swashbuckling innings led the Warriors to a commanding 89-run victory and set a new benchmark for the highest total in the tournament, surpassing the 200-run mark for the first time.

Guptill's record-breaking performance in the Legend 90 League further cemented his reputation as one of the best white-ball hitters of the modern era. His century came in just 34 balls, the fastest in the competition, as he continued to wreak havoc on the bowlers. His stunning knock left fans and pundits in awe, showcasing that despite being past his prime, Guptill's power-hitting ability remains as potent as ever.

Much like Guptill, Rohit Sharma also reasserted his place among cricket's elite with a commanding century against England just days earlier, making the thought of an opening partnership between the two even more tantalizing for fans of explosive cricket.