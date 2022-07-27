'I want to live up to the team's trust. Was a bit angry with myself...': India star reacts to his dismissals in WI ODIs

Team India registered a close win in the second ODI of the series against West Indies on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a 312-run target, India rode upon the important contributions from Shreyas Iyer (63), Sanju Samson (54), and Axar Patel (64*) to beat the hosts by 2 wickets in Port of Spain. Young opener Shubman Gill also made a bright start to his innings but endured a soft dismissal, falling 7 runs short of a half-century.

Gill had scored 64 off 53 deliveries in the first ODI but was dismissed owing to poor running between the wickets. After placing the ball towards midwicket, Gill strolled at the start as he ran for a single, failing to anticipate a potential run-out. Nicholas Pooran proved too quick for Gill in the end, as he nailed a direct hit to the stumps with the Indian youngster well short of his crease.

In the second ODI, Gill went for a scoop shot but mistimed it, as the ball spurred into the air after finding a top-edge. Ahead of the final match of the series in Port of Spain, Gill reflected on his performance and admitted he was angry with himself, especially in the way in which he was dismissed in the first ODI.

“It gave a lot of confidence that they showed faith in me. It was important for me that I live up to that trust. When I got the opportunity, I was confident that I would do well. I got a good start and carried onto that momentum. Unfortunately, I couldn't convert my start into a hundred and I was a little angry with myself with the way I got out,” Gill told News18.

However, the youngster insisted that he would be focussing on converting his start into a big knock in the final ODI.

“They were a huge confidence booster. West Indies are a good team and we posted two good totals, one while batting first and the other while chasing. Hopefully I will go big in the third match. The kind of starts I have been getting, I will aim to convert those into big innings," Gill said.

The third and final match of the series takes place on July 27 (Wednesday) at the same venue.

