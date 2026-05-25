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‘I want to score 200 in T20s’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vows to shatter Chris Gayle’s record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants to climb the Everest of T20 batting and score a double century by overtaking the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 01:56 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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After decimating bowling attacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and across the world, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now has a clear target: becoming the first player in history to score a double century in T20 cricket. The 15-year-old has set his sights on one of the format’s most iconic records – Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 – hoping to etch his name into the history books. Gayle’s 175 remains the highest individual score in T20 cricket history. The West Indies legend unleashed absolute carnage for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India during the 2013 IPL season. More than a decade later, the record still stands untouched, but with Sooryavanshi now openly targeting it, Gayle’s long-standing milestone could finally come under serious threat.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, is chasing the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle(BCCI/AP)

“I want to score 200 in T20,” Sooryavanshi told Kevin Pietersen on the latest episode of The Switch. After KP reminded him, “Chris Gayle’s got 175,” Sooryavanshi made his intentions clear again, just so we don’t miss. “Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200.

“If I play 20 overs in any game, I definitely will break that record.

Sooryavanshi has come close twice already

Sooryavanshi has previously come close to breaching the 200-run mark twice. He scored 190 for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to go with a blistering 175 in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. His highest T20 score currently stands at 144, and there is every reason to believe he can eventually pull off the unprecedented feat. In November last year, against the UAE in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, Sooryavanshi registered the joint third-fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket. The knock placed him alongside names such as Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Urvil Patel in elite company.

“I will try to score 200 in the next match. I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, more the team will benefit,” he had said.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi chris gayle
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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