'I wanted to stay away from that': Steyn reveals why he decided to skip IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'

In January this year, fast bowler Dale Steyn informed that he is opting out of the Indian Premier League 2021 but will play other leagues. The decision didn't exactly come as a shock to the world, given Steyn's age and the decline in his performances over the last few years. Still, the South Africa fast bowler is a big name and his presence promises to make a difference to the team.

Steyn's decision played a part in the Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Steyn has played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of 3/8. However, multiple injuries have limited his appearance in the tournament. In the previous four seasons, Steyn has featured in 12 combined matches, getting 1, 2 and 3 games in the last three IPL seasons.

Finally, Steyn, 37, has revealed his decision to skip this year's IPL, explaining how he wanted to take a break from a tournament where he feels the price tag of a player takes precedence over everything else.

"I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.

Steyn is currently playing the sixth season of Pakistan Super League for the Quetta Gladiators. Having last played international cricket in February of last year, Steyn is on the final leg of his career and the fast bowler wants to squeeze out every last drop of the sponge in the best way possible.

"When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it," Steyn added.

"Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."