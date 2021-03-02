IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Going way too far': Mark Waugh calls pitches used in Chennai and Ahmedabad 'unacceptable'
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Going way too far': Mark Waugh calls pitches used in Chennai and Ahmedabad 'unacceptable'

  • India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Mark Waugh has joined the list of former cricketers dissing the pitches used in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Waugh has stated that not only is he a fan of the surface that was used for the third Test in Ahmedabad, the former Australia batsman has also criticised the one that was used for the second Test in Chennai.

In response to a Tweet posted by Fox Cricket quoting Nathan Lyon, where the off-spinner said he is all for such pitches, Waugh agreed with the Australia spinner but said pitches that offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.

Also Read | ‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance

"I'm all for spin friendly pitches as well but what we saw in the last 2 Tests was going way too far. Balls exploding from day 1 is not acceptable. If these 2 surfaces are what is dished up then you are going to see 2/3 days Test matches regularly and fast bowlers being extinct," Waugh tweeted.

Shortly after India wrapped up the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test by 10 wickets inside two days, former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that the surface was 'an awful pitch for Test cricket '. To it, Waugh had responded saying that England, who scored 112 and 81 in the two innings, would have struggled to score even these many, in Chennai and Ahmedabad alike, had Ravindra Jadeja been playing for India.

Also Read | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet

"Scores would have been even lower in the last 2 tests if Jadeja had been playing. You know when Joe Root gets 5/8 the pitch is very questionable," Waugh had tweeted.

There has been plenty of hoopla surrounding the surface used at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with opinions divided among several former cricketers. Some believe that the pitch used is not ideal for Test match, such as Vaughan, Waugh and Shoaib Akhtar, while there are also those who see nothing wrong in it, including the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Nathan Lyon and Viv Richards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england mark waugh michael vaughan
Close
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image of Aakash Chopra. (Instagram/Aakash Chopra)
Image of Aakash Chopra. (Instagram/Aakash Chopra)
cricket

'That question mark is being answered nicely': Chopra names 'rockstar' of India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)
Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)
cricket

Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli talks to the media.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli talks to the media.(REUTERS)
cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Gavaskar asked if Jadeja comes into the playing 11 despite Axar’s performance

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner prepares to bat in the nets as they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.(AP)
Australia's David Warner prepares to bat in the nets as they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.(AP)
cricket

Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The veteran lefthander has not played since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in January where he was still hampered by the injury suffered in a one-day match in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler Jack Leach celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000239B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler Jack Leach celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000239B)(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The third Test match got over within two days after the visitors crumbled in front of the India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests

By Nilankur Das, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Foakes during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad,((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
England's Ben Foakes during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad,((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
File image of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
cricket

'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw.(Twitter)
Prithvi Shaw.(Twitter)
cricket

Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai will not have the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, prolific Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur, who will be away on national duty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sune Luus of South Africa. File(ICC Photo)
Sune Luus of South Africa. File(ICC Photo)
cricket

South Africa women cricketers hope to turn the tables on India

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:10 PM IST
At home this year, she led the side to a 5-1 series drubbing of Pakistan, including a 3-0 rout in the ODIs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Rashid Khan.(Getty Images)
File image of Rashid Khan.(Getty Images)
cricket

Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Rashid's minor fracture is yet to heal and the spinner might miss the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP