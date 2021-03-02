'Going way too far': Mark Waugh calls pitches used in Chennai and Ahmedabad 'unacceptable'
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Mark Waugh has joined the list of former cricketers dissing the pitches used in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Waugh has stated that not only is he a fan of the surface that was used for the third Test in Ahmedabad, the former Australia batsman has also criticised the one that was used for the second Test in Chennai.
In response to a Tweet posted by Fox Cricket quoting Nathan Lyon, where the off-spinner said he is all for such pitches, Waugh agreed with the Australia spinner but said pitches that offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Also Read | ‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance
"I'm all for spin friendly pitches as well but what we saw in the last 2 Tests was going way too far. Balls exploding from day 1 is not acceptable. If these 2 surfaces are what is dished up then you are going to see 2/3 days Test matches regularly and fast bowlers being extinct," Waugh tweeted.
Shortly after India wrapped up the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test by 10 wickets inside two days, former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that the surface was 'an awful pitch for Test cricket '. To it, Waugh had responded saying that England, who scored 112 and 81 in the two innings, would have struggled to score even these many, in Chennai and Ahmedabad alike, had Ravindra Jadeja been playing for India.
Also Read | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
"Scores would have been even lower in the last 2 tests if Jadeja had been playing. You know when Joe Root gets 5/8 the pitch is very questionable," Waugh had tweeted.
There has been plenty of hoopla surrounding the surface used at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with opinions divided among several former cricketers. Some believe that the pitch used is not ideal for Test match, such as Vaughan, Waugh and Shoaib Akhtar, while there are also those who see nothing wrong in it, including the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Nathan Lyon and Viv Richards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That question mark is being answered nicely': Chopra names 'rockstar' of India
- India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar asked if Jadeja comes into the playing 11 despite Axar’s performance
- Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests
- Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate
- With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
- Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
- IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa women cricketers hope to turn the tables on India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox