‘I was 1 off 5 in a 9-over game’: Mitchell Marsh was ‘about to retire’ before Australia vs New Zealand T20 called off

Australia continue to lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 as the second match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain on Friday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. A heavy downpour resulted in the toss being delayed, and for a long time, it seemed like there would be no action on offer and the supporters would have to go back empty-handed. However, the rain relented and the match even got underway as a nine-overs-per-side contest. The second T20I between Australia and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. (AFP)

New Zealand won the toss and, as expected, the hosts opted to bowl first, despite cloudy conditions persisting. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh was struggling at one stage as he was just on one run off five balls, and the deliveries were passing by. However, to his rescue, Australia didn't face any trouble as rain once again made its presence felt, and the game eventually had to be called off.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the abandoned T20I, Marsh made a cheeky statement, saying he was feeling the pressure when he was batting on 1, having chewed up five deliveries.

“Days like today are always difficult. We tried our best to get a game for the crowd. The weather won today. Hopefully, tomorrow is a good day. A trophy like the Chappell-Hadlee holds a lot of history for both teams. I was one of five in a nine-over game and never felt so much pressure in my whole career. It was nice to walk off, I was actually about to retire myself,” said Marsh.

Only 2.1 overs were possible in the second T20I, with Marsh and Matthew Short at the crease on 9 and 2, respectively. Travis Head was the opening wicket to fall as he lost his wicket to Jacob Duffy after scoring five runs off three balls.

Australia and New Zealand will now face off in the third and final T20I at the same venue on Saturday, October 4. Earlier, the visitors had won the opening match with six wickets in hand as the side chased down 182 comfortably.

What did the New Zealand captain say?

On the other hand, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said that his team really wanted to get a game and level the series, but the rain gods had the final laugh.

“We wanted to play a game, but the weather didn't play ball tonight. We spoke about nailing the plans. Pleasing to see the improvement from a couple of days ago. You want to start well in a 3-match series, but had a disappointing start with the loss. You feel for the guys that miss out, and you want to give guys opportunities to play,” said Bracewell.

“We thought this was the best chance for the conditions we will see what happens tomorrow. We made a few adjustments from the first to the second game. Every game is important for your country. We are very lucky to have such loyal fans. For people to brave the conditions here and come out to support us is great. Hopefully, we will have some nice weather tomorrow,” he added.

The ongoing series will provide an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year.