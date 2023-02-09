'I was 22, shared dressing room with Tendulkar, Bravo. Now, I'm in their shoes': MI legend turns emotional in big remark

Mumbai Indians are one of the decorated franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. They have won the league on most occasions (five) – all under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and have had the luxury of some of the legends of the game. When the IPL began, the Indians had their local boy – and one of the greatest batters in the history of the game – Sachin Tendulkar as their captain, with Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya and Harbhajan Singh among many big names playing for the side.

In 2010, however, MI bought a 22-year-old West Indian on the recommendation of Dwayne Bravo; a buy that was, perhaps, the turning point for the franchise. Over the next 12 years, Kieron Pollard became one of the hottest properties in the league, playing an influential role in all of the side’s title triumphs. And even as Pollard announced his retirement from the Mumbai Indians last year, he continues to don the MI blue with their sister franchise, MI Emirates.

Pollard leads the Emirates at the DP World International League T20 (ILT20), taking them to playoffs in the inaugural edition. Not only that; in eight matches so far, Pollard has scored 337 runs at a colossal strike rate of 198.24.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ILT20, the MI Emirates captain spoke on his rich legacy with the Mumbai Indians franchise. When asked how he looked back at the time he spent with the MI, Pollard recalled the moment he entered the dressing room as a 22-year-old.

"I look back in awe. I was 22-year-old, came in at MI dressing room in 2010. There were legends, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tendulkar, Zaheer, Bravo, JP Duminy, Harbhajan Singh. I was just one of young guys in this dressing room, just wanted to learn, be there, sit, listen to the experience that is passed on. Subsequently, 13-14 years later, I'm in their shoes now,” the MI Emirates captain told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction.

“I’ve been able to be there in same franchise. I just look back in awe. And sometimes, I pinch myself to understand ‘this is what you've done’. I appreciate the franchise, they're like my family. The respect is mutual. (I wear) 55 (his jersey number) with Mumbai Indians and MI Emirates… so how can I not!” Pollard further said.

Experienced enough to play different roles

Towards his closing years at Mumbai Indians, Pollard turned more towards rotating the strike and playing an anchor-like role for the franchise, letting go of his attacking instincts. However, at the ILT20, the MI Emirates skipper continues to roll back the years.

"(I could do that) with experience. Situation dictates how you play as well. It keeps me in good stead on how to bat in different scenarios. Not only that, when I go to practice sessions, I put myself in different situations as well,” Pollard tells Hindustan Times.

“So, when you go to the field, you don't feel unfamiliar. There's pressure and yes, it’s a practice at the end of the day, but you also understood what you did there to get out of it. The match scenarios are a bit more intense, but that's where the experience comes in.”

From a leadership point of view, Pollard, said he tries not to put his players under much pressure but at the same time prefers to take the back seat and back their performances.

“As a captain, I try to focus on situations, and try not to put my players in too many pressure situations understanding what they can handle, and again watch their talents flourish. Sometimes you can lead from behind as well by just letting the youngsters enjoy themselves and show their youthful exuberance and gain experience of what is needed. You just take a step back and enjoy what they do,” the MI Emirates skipper said.

Exuding confidence on the younger players for raising their hands whenever the situation demanded, Pollard said, “I am sure these experiences will help them because they are going to be the future of cricket.”

