'Have seen you play many knocks before but this one...': Virat Kohli 'blown away' by Suryakumar Yadav's 68 vs Hong Kong

Virat Kohli had a front row view of the exhibition of big hitting that Suryakumar Yadav put up in India's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Suryakumar and Kohli put up an unbeaten 98-run stand that came in just 42 balls for the third wicket with the former scoring a whopping 68 runs in just 26 balls.

"He played an outstanding knock, one that I enjoyed thoroughly from the other end. Came in and completely changed the momentum of the game on a pitch that wasn't as easy as he made it look. So SKY, well done, it was a brilliant knock," said Kohli in a video interview with Suryakumar after the match on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's official website.

"I have seen so many from distance when you play in the IPL against us," he said with a chuckle, "or that being done to other teams when you are playing for India but this was my first experience watching it very closely. I was completely blown away."

Suryakumar hit four sixes in the last over, three of which came in the first three overs and he did seem disappointed when he missed the fourth ball. Commentators had said that he was probably disappointed that he could not emulate the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard in hitting six sixes in an over in a T20 international.

