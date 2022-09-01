Watch: Suryakumar Yadav can't stop laughing at Pakistan journalist's question on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul opening pair

Indian stalwarts KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the former in particular - were finding it difficult to hit the big shots against Hong Kong. India were going at about 7 runs per over in their last Group A match in Asia Cup 2022 when Rahul's slowest T20I innings in which he has faced more than 30 deliveries, came to an end at the last ball of the 13th over. In walked Suryakumar Yadav and things started to change at a rapid pace. The right-hander swept his first two balls of Yasim Murtaza for boundaries and made his intentions clear. Suryakumar completely changed the momentum of the match with his scintillating knock of 68* off 26 balls that included six sixes and six fours.

It was mainly due to Suryakumar Yadav's blitz that India were able to post 192 for 2. They scored 52 runs in the last three overs of their innings. Suryakumar hit four sixes in the last over. His hitting even attracted a priceless reaction from Virat Kohli at the other end.

No wonder, after the match, questions were asked whether India have plans of promoting Suryakumar Yadav up the order later in the tournament. But the Player of the Match of Wednesday's encounter could not stop laughing when a Pakistani journalist asked whether he would be opening the batting with Rohit like he had done in the West Indies tour.

Here's how the conversation took place between Suryakumar Yadav and a Pakistani journalist after India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match

Journalist: “Rohit Sharma said that you guys would be experimenting in this entire Asia Cup. Kya us experiment ka hissa ye bhi hoga that you would be opening with Rohit Sharma at some point in time? (Will you be opening the batting at some point of time in Asia Cup be a part of that experimentation?)”

Suryakumar Yadav: "Toh aap bol rahe ho ki KL bhai ko nahi khilana chaiye? (So, you are saying that we shouldn't play KL Rahul?). See, he is also coming back from an injury. He needs some time. Maine toh jaise kaha, I'm ready to bat at any number. Coach, captain ko bolke rakkha hai koi bhi number pe batting karunga bas khilao mujhe. So things will go on like this. (I have told the coach captain that bat me anywhere but just pick me in the XI). There are a lot of things we are also trying. We want to do new things and it's better if we try those things in the match rather than practice session, so we'll get a better idea."

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav bursts out in laughter when Pakistani journalist asks about Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul opening for India

Suryakumar added 98 runs with Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls.

"I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial," Suryakumar said.

India restricted Hong Kong to 152 for 5 in their 20 overs to win the match by 40 runs and advance to the Super 4 stage quite comfortably.

