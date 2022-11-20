'I was expecting India to...': ENG star's dig at Rohit Sharma's 'bowlers didn't turn up' remark after T20 WC semis tie

Rohit Sharma and Co. enjoyed a stellar campaign at the T20 World Cup, kicking-off the tournament with a thrilling final ball victory over Pakistan. The team endured just one hiccup throughout the Super 12 stage and finished top of their respective group to set a semifinal date against England.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Indian ship sank against a formidable English unit, who hammered the Men In Blue by ten wickets in the knockout clash. England skipper Jos Buttler and his opening partner Alex Hales emerged as the star of the show, as they toyed with the Indian bowling attack and chased down a challenging 169-run target with four overs to spare.

Buttler smashed an unbeaten 80 off 49 deliveries, while his partner Hales chipped in with a destructive 47-ball 86. After defeating India, England went to secure another handsome victory over Pakistan and secured their second World T20 title in Melbourne.

Also Read | ‘Reaching semis can be considered an achievement’: Ashwin on India's T20 WC campaign, says 'can't call it disappointing'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England's star performer from the semifinal, Hales in a virtual media chat shared his thoughts on the encounter, where he also underlined where India fell short in the knockout tie. Hales noted that it was not poor bowling, which cost Men In Blue the game, in fact he feels it was batting, where India missed out. His comments were a dig at Rohit's remark who had said after the semi-final loss, “We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today.”

"To be honest I think India were 30 runs short. Adelaide is a really high-scoring ground with shorter boundaries on both sides. Chasing a total of 160 or 170 is a little bit easy at that venue and credit to our bowling who bowled exceptionally well because I was expecting India to put up a total of around 190.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Chasing 170, you always feel comfortable at Adelaide. Jos and I were carrying the momentum to attack in the powerplay from the previous games. We wanted to attack from the start and the conditions supported us brilliantly. I don't necessarily think it was poor bowling from India, I think it was just a chasable target for us," said Hales.

Meanwhile, after the T20 World Cup, Team India have already moved on to their next assignment, which is a full-fledged limited over series against New Zealand.

England, on the other hand, stayed back in Australia, where they are engaged in an ODI series against the Kangaroos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON