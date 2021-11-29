Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I was on my own, I couldn't breathe': Stokes reveals how he almost choked on a tablet, thought 'this might be the end'
cricket

'I was on my own, I couldn't breathe': Stokes reveals how he almost choked on a tablet, thought 'this might be the end'

Ahead of the Ashes, England's star all-rounder revealed details of an incident in his hotel room where he nearly choked on a tablet.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes during 2nd ODI against India(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he nearly choked on a tablet and thought it “might be the end” ahead of the Ashes.

Stokes revealed distressing details of the incident that took place in his hotel room, saying that the tablet got stuck in his windpipe.

"Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end," he added. "I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire.

“Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience,” explained Stokes in his column for DailyMail.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was a late addition to England's squad for the tour of Australia.

The 30-year-old said the finger injury was coming along really well and that he was in a good place mentally.

RELATED STORIES

However, he was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain.

"I couldn't lift it ... I thought it was broken," Stokes added. "Thankfully the pain and reaction settled down once I was back in the dressing room and the physios could be sure it wasn't actually a break.

"It was only after I got back to my hotel room that I took stock of what a day I'd had. The adrenaline had worn off and I was exhausted. Happy that I'm here to tell the tale, but hoping that my pre-test dramas are now over."

The five-test series is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8. Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ben stokes england cricket team
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP