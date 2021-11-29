'I was on my own, I couldn't breathe': Stokes reveals how he almost choked on a tablet, thought 'this might be the end'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he nearly choked on a tablet and thought it “might be the end” ahead of the Ashes.

Stokes revealed distressing details of the incident that took place in his hotel room, saying that the tablet got stuck in his windpipe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end," he added. "I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire.

“Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience,” explained Stokes in his column for DailyMail.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was a late addition to England's squad for the tour of Australia.

The 30-year-old said the finger injury was coming along really well and that he was in a good place mentally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain.

"I couldn't lift it ... I thought it was broken," Stokes added. "Thankfully the pain and reaction settled down once I was back in the dressing room and the physios could be sure it wasn't actually a break.

"It was only after I got back to my hotel room that I took stock of what a day I'd had. The adrenaline had worn off and I was exhausted. Happy that I'm here to tell the tale, but hoping that my pre-test dramas are now over."

The five-test series is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8. Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With Agency Inputs)