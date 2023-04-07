'I was playing earlier, was leading the Indian team...': Shikhar Dhawan drops colossal 'Shubman Gill' statement

Team India's star batter Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of the national team, following a series of inconsistent performances last year. Dhawan had been part of the Indian ODI team during the Bangladesh series in December 2022; however, he registered scores of 7, 8, and 3 in three ODIs and was eventually dropped from the side. Right-handed youngster Shubman Gill took Dhawan's place in the ODI side and during a match against New Zealand in January earlier this year, Gill scored a double century.

Guwahati: Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_05_2023_000367B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

Dhawan, however, spoke about losing a spot in the Indian team in detail during a freewheeling chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, stating that he doesn't feel bad about it. On the contrary, Dhawan believes that Shubman Gill has earned his place in Team India.

“I'm not in the team. I was playing earlier, I was leading the Indian team. Now, I'm not there, I was dropped. Shubman is doing very good, and I had poor performances in 1-2 series, and I was dropped. But I can't sit on it and be sad. But I don't think about that. I'm like, 'whatever's the god has planned for me, it's for my good'. So, I don't feel bad about that,” Dhawan said.

“You can be no.1 in your field, and still be insecure. So, what's the point of being that no.1 tag,” he further added.

Dhawan is currently a part of the Punjab Kings where he is leading the franchise. On Wednesday, the left-handed batter played a brilliant innings for the side as he remained unbeaten on 86, taking the Kings to a strong score of 197/4 in 20 overs. The PBKS eventually secured a five-run win against Rajasthan Royals, as the side registered its second-successive win in the season.

The opener will return to action on April 9 when the Punjab Kings take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

