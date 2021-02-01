‘I was pretty angry initially’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals ‘a rare quality’ his coach spotted in him

Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as one of the top spinners for Team India. In the year’s leading up to the 2019 World Cup, Kuldeep was the top-spinner for India in the limited-overs cricket as he formed a lethal partnership with fellow wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He was a regular in the side but average performances during the World Cup and the ensuing competitions led to him being dropped.

Kuldeep is one of the rare chinaman spinners for India and on his day can bamboozle the batsmen with his guile. He recently recalled the story of how he became a spinner. Kuldeep was a fast bowler initially but his hurdle of ‘lack of growth’ led to him opting to become a spinner.

"I think I was good at fast bowling. I could swing the ball both ways even at the age of 10-11 years. Even my coach used to feel the same because my wrist work was neat," he said in a video posted by KKR on its website.

"But the hurdle was my lack of growth (height). So, he asked me to switch to spin bowling. I was pretty angry initially because I never liked spin and always wanted to be a fast bowler.

"I skipped going to the ground for 10 days as I was determined to continue with only fast bowling. But my coach told me that if I really wanted to play cricket, I had to take up spin."

"When my coach asked me to try out spin, I didn't know why I chose to bowl chinaman. It just came naturally to me. My coach felt it was a rare quality in me, so he kept working on it," Kuldeep concluded.

Kuldeep has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

