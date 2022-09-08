Home / Cricket / 'I was shocked': Virat Kohli's first-ever reaction after 71st century, dedicates knock to wife Anushka, daughter Vamika

Published on Sep 08, 2022 09:29 PM IST

Virat Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century and a 71st international century during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

ByHT Sports Desk

India batter Virat Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century as he ended a long wait for an international ton during the side's game against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries in the game, smashing 12 fours and six sixes en route to his knock in Dubai. This was Kohli's 71st international century and a first since November 2019, as he equalled Australia batting great Ricky Ponting in the list of players with most tons in international cricket.

Following his century, Kohli talked to Sanjay Manjrekar as he opened up on his incredible knock against Afghanistan.

Also read: Virat Kohli ends century drought, smashes maiden T20I ton in India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match

“I feel very blessed and grateful. Last two-and-a-half years have taught me a lot. I've put a lot of things in perspective. I was actually a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come anytime soon. But it's all god's blessing. I've been working hard, this was a moment which was very special for me and for the team as well,” Kohli said as he reacted to reaching the century.

The former Indian captain also dedicated the century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

“It was an accumulation of a lot of things. When I came back to the team, they have been very open and helpful. There was a lot of stuff happening outside but they kept my perspective right. Also, my ring. In the celebration as well," said Kohli.

“You see me standing here right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who was standing right beside me through all these years, and that's Anushka (Sharma). This hundred is especially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.”

Kohli had made a comeback to the Indian team in the Asia Cup this year after over a month-long break, which preceded an extended period of struggles with the bat. The 33-year-old batter had earlier revealed that he endured mental and physical exhaustion throughout the entire period, which prompted him to take a break from the game.

