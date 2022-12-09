I went in that day. They said 'We don't pay you to...': Australia legend drops huge bombshell amid David Warner saga

The drama surrounding David Warner's decision to withdraw attempts to overturn his leadership ban took a new turn when a legendary Australia cricketer made explosive revelations regarding that dreaded day in Cape Town. Warner recently penned an 800-word statement on Instagram blaming the review panel for the infamous ball-tampering saga that took place during the Australia vs South Africa Cape Town Test in 2018. And to add to the saga, the cricketer’s manager James Erskine came up with staggering claims that more players were involved and that Warner was being made the scapegoat.

Reacting to Erskine' comments, Ian Healy, the former wicketkeeper has revealed that he was in fact inside the dressing room when he saw people instructing certain players to do what was needed. Healy, who was part of the commentary panel in that series almost five years ago, came up with some rather stunning revelations as to what he saw transpire inside that change room.

"I went into the dressing room that day. Mark Taylor and I went from our commentary box in Hobart to the dressing room to support the boys because they'd had a real failure against South Africa and that's where five players were chopped. We went in that day and it would’ve happened that day where they were spoken to by unnamed people and said 'we don’t pay you to do anything but win' and that was the attitude that came out, which wasn't good," he told SEN Radio.

With Warner and the panel currently at loggerheads, Healy hopes the matter does not involve a further public hearing. Terming Warner's lifetime ban 'unfortunate', Healy believes it's better for both parties to resolve their conflict away from the eye of the public.

"Warner has saved cricket here. That panel were going to air cricket's problems. Why would they do that? Every other aspect of their negotiations, with the Australian Cricketers Association for example, are endeavouring to stay behind closed doors. Get the job done, no matter what it takes, behind closed doors. I agree with David Warner that it doesn't need to be in public," added Healy.

