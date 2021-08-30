‘I went into the dressing room and cried’: Shreyas Iyer recalls getting injured during 1st ODI against England

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has recovered from injury and is gearing up to return in action for Delhi Capitals in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai cricketer dislocated his shoulder while fielding against England in the first ODI in Pune on March 24. He had to leave the field immediately and then underwent surgery that kept him away from the 14th edition of the IPL before the tournament was halted midway due to the breakout of Covid in the bio-bubble.

After almost six months, Shreyas is eager to return to the field. In a recent interview, revealed his state of mind after picking up the injury which ruled him out of the rest of the series against Eoin Morgan & Co.

“Currently, I am feeling amazing, the journey was awesome, to be honest. I never hesitated for a while but right after the injury, I was sulking a bit and I didn't know exactly what to do. I went into the dressing room and cried and it took me a while to digest it but yeah, at the end of the day, you need to go through all of it,” Iyer told Sports Today.

“It's a setback and you just have to push and come back strong. When I realized, I had to go under the knife, it was pretty hard to digest. The way I was training prior to the injury, I was at the highest level, at the peak and suddenly this freak injury happened,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer further stated that his aim is now to get selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup which gets underway in UAE in October 2021.

“I personally feel it's a great opportunity for me, especially after coming back from injury, to play in the IPL and then the World Cup. These are the two biggest stages for an Indian cricketer and we have always dreamed of being a part of such an amazing team.

“All these moments in the last four months have helped me fuel and propel my mindset to keep working harder, smarter and have no rest days for me at this point of time. I am really looking forward to the matches I am going to play right now and I am sure it's going to be really awesome,” Shreyas Iyer said.