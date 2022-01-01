'I went to the loo. These 2 boys were having a chat': Shastri recalls Pant and Gill's conversation during Gabba 'heist'

India’s three wicket-win against Australia at The Gabba in January of 2021 will go down as arguably their greatest Test victory of all time. With most major stars missing, chasing 328 on the final day at a venue where Australia had not lost a Test match since 1988, Rishabh Pant led India to a memorable win that will go down in history and perhaps be talked in the same breath as VVS Laxman’s 281 and Harbhajan Singh’s hat-trick from the famous Eden Gardens Test at Kolkata in 2001.

A documentary about the famous series might well be on its way, but there is nothing more fascinating than hearing the inside stories of the events that transpired from the horse's mouth. Coach of the Indian team during the series, Ravi Shastri recalled an interesting occurring during the tea interval on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test, which confirmed his belief that India were going to go for the jugular.

"I thought that was unbelievable, especially on that last day. I always knew at tea time, when we were three down, that it's pointless telling Rishabh anything. I can't tell you what the conversation was. From upstairs I went to the loo. These 2 young boys were having a chat – Gill and Pant. Gill had batted magnificently to set it up with a brilliant 90," Shastri said on the 'Bold & Brave The Ravi Shastri Way' show on Star Sports.

"I stopped and listened and walked straight past, and I said 'keep going'. Did not say a word. I knew in my mind they were going for it. I endorse that kind of cricket. In trying to do that you might lose, but if you pull it off, that's the ultimate heist. That's what we did there."

India's win at 'The Gabbatoir' earned them a second consecutive Test series win in Australia, having won the earlier Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 in 2018/19. After putting a fine stand with half-centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant batted brilliantly with the tail and remained unbeaten on 89 en route to giving Indian cricket one of its most cherished moments under the sun.