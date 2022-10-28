‘I will go to Mars if India and Pakistan are playing there’: Legendary cricketer

Farokh Engineer is ready to travel to Mars if India and Pakistan are playing cricket there. It's been 10 years since the two Asian giants last played a bilateral series. For about a decade now India and Pakistan have been only playing in Asia Cups and ICC tournaments. But whenever they do take the cricket field, it turns out to be a spectacle and more often than not breaks viewership records. The last India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw an attendance of more than 90 thousand people while billions tuned in on TV and online to catch the live streaming.

There have been proposals from the UAE and England to host an India-Pakistan series but BCCI and PCB have not been able to find common grounds. In fact, they have been at loggerheads of late regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023.

"I would love to see India-Pakistan play anywhere. I will even go to Mars if India and Pakistan play there," said Engineer in an interview with Khaleej Times. "To have an India-Pakistan series in England or in the UAE would be absolutely fantastic. You know there have been some great games in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and especially Sharjah which created such excitement those days. So I hope they resume playing with each other, wherever it may be, Dubai or England. But unfortunately, I am not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It’s up to the powers that be, it’s up to the government. They take the decisions," he added.

India beat Pakistan in a last-ball thriller at the MCG thanks to a Virat Kohli (82* off 53) spectacle. "Virat Kohli played a phenomenal innings. India did have a bit of luck and in that last over, we saw everything. It was a fitting finish to an India-Pakistan match. "But what pleased me most was the friendliness of the players on the pitch. It was played in a great atmosphere, with great camaraderie," Engineer said.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter also narrated an incident when he and Pakistan legend Zaheer batted together in a match for World XI when war had broken out between the two countries.

"Yes, I was saddened by that part, but it could not be helped. None of my generation, you know, (MAK) Pataudi, (Ajit) Wadekar, none of these guys had the opportunity to play Pakistan. That was the time the government restricted sports, you know, the two countries were at war.

"When I played for the World XI against Australia (in 1971), Zaheer Abbas was my roommate. On the day the war broke out, I was playing with Zaheer," he recalled.

"The Sydney Morning Herald had a big picture on the front page under the headline — 'India, Pakistan at war? But look at these guys playing cricket for the World XI and they are so friendly'.

"You know that made a mockery of the war. I kept that picture for a long time with me."

