‘I would have been 5000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar’: CSK legend's cheeky what-if scenario amid IND vs AUS ODI series

Former Australian batter and CSK player Michael Hussey has envisioned an alternate career timeline for himself. Mr. Cricket spoke about a dream on the Grade Cricketer Podcast on YouTube, where he reflected on his international career starting late and what could have happened if he had debuted much younger. Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a press meet for the 3rd season of the Indian Street Premier League.(PTI)

“I’ve thought about it a lot. I’d probably be about 5,000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the game. Most centuries, most wins, most Ashes Wins, and the most World Cup wins, probably all those things. And then, unfortunately, I wake up in the morning and it’s just a dream. I would have loved an opportunity earlier, but the good thing for me was that when I got picked, I had a great understanding of my game,” said Hussey.

Michael Hussey, the late bloomer

Notably, Michael Hussey’s career didn’t truly take off until his late 20s, with his international debut coming at the age of 30, after he proved his mettle in first-class cricket. This resulted in a shortish international stint for the player lasting around seven to eight years. However, Hussey made the most of his time at the highest level.

Speaking of his career, Hussey played 79 Test matches, in which he scored 6,235 runs at an average of 51.52. In ODIs, Hussey notched up 5,442 runs at an average of 48.15 in 185 matches. While these numbers show his versatility across formats, the T20I numbers establish the fact. In 38 T20I matches, Hussey scored 721 runs at an average of 37.94 with a strike rate of 136.29.

While his numbers are truly elite, Hussey also showed brilliant adaptability and versatility as a batter. From being an opener to playing the role of a finisher, he has done everything that a batter can be asked to do in the game. His fielding also often earned him headlines, as he maintained elite fitness during the span of his career. These were actually the factors that led to him being called ‘Mr.Cricket’ by his fans.

While Hussey remains one of those prime examples of a late bloomer, Sachin Tendulkar is a perfect example of talent meeting opportunity early. Debuting at the age of 16, Tendulkar went on to rewrite the history books, owning almost every possible batting record. Even with a career lasting about one-third of what Sachin’s career was, Mike Hussey showed that he belonged to the elite level of performers. While his dream might seem a bit far-fetched, looking at his ability and achievements, it remains one of the unanswered what-ifs of cricket.