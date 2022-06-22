Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I would have stopped Rishabh from becoming captain. Wouldn't have allowed it': Ex-BCCI selector's harsh verdict on Pant
cricket

'I would have stopped Rishabh from becoming captain. Wouldn't have allowed it': Ex-BCCI selector's harsh verdict on Pant

While Pant is a strong contender to become India's future leader, the 24-year-old still has a long way to go, feels a former BCCI selector.
Rishabh Pant's first series as India captain ended in a draw. (BCCI)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rishabh Pant's first stint as captain of the Indian team was a rather adventurous one. Appointed captain a day before the start of the India vs South Africa T20I series after a groin injury ruled KL Rahul out, Pant lost the first two matches. Then, with the series on the line, Pant and his young Indian team regrouped to win the third and fourth T20Is to level the series. In all this, Pant’s batting remained a concern while he also failed to win a single toss.

Also read: 'India comeback nowhere near my mind': Youngster reacts to India snub; 'I scored fifties but that's not enough for me'

While Pant is a strong contender to become India's future leader, the 24-year-old still has a long way to go, feels former BCCI selector and coach Madan Lal. The former India World Cup winning all-rounder is not in favour of Pant captaining the Indian team, not just yet, because he reckons the youngster needs to first show maturity as a batter, which can then reflect on his leadership skills.

"I would have stopped him from becoming captain. Wouldn't have allowed it. Because such a player needs to be given this responsibility later. Becoming an India captain is a big deal. He is a youngster. He isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The longer he plays, he will gain more maturity," Lal said on Sports Tak.

RELATED STORIES

Lal compared Pant's captaincy to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and made a very interesting point. Additionally, he pointed out that in order for Pant to show maturity in his batting and captaincy, the youngster needs to give himself at least two years' time before he could be seriously considered a strong contender for captaincy.

"Over the next two years, if he can take his game to the next level, then he can be a good captain, can deal with things maturely. This is a player of a different nature. MS Dhoni was a quiet and cool captain, which suited him as captain. Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter. I’m not saying Pant shouldn't be swinging his bat but if he can play with a little more maturity, it would be great," added Lal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rishabh pant madan lal india vs south africa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP