'I would have taken a bullet but not let you get out': Hardik Pandya bares his heart in stirring chat with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have emerged as the star with the bat in India's stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday but Hardik Pandya's knock of 40 off 37 balls was equally instrumental. When Pandya and Kohli came together, India were staring down the barrel at 31/4. With the asking rate already 11 an over and with India needing 115 off the final 10, it was in fact Pandya, who opened the floodgates. He drilled a boundary down the ground and smacked two sixes off Mohammad Nawaz to break the shackles.

Pandya and Kohli first steadied the ship that was rocked by the Pakistan pacers and then anchored it. They slowly rebuilt the innings, with a 50-run partnership, later converting into a 100-run stand off 75 balls. And even though, Pandya was de-calmed in the last five overs of the innings, Kohli took over, accelerated and went on the attack. Pandya eventually perished in the last over, but his presence at the other end, worked wonders for Kohli and India. After the win, the two stars of India's win sat together, where Pandya bared his heart to Kohli in a stirring chat.

"When I was coming in to bat, you saw it. I would have taken a bullet for you but not not let you get out at that point in time. My goal was simple. Your life had to be easy because you have done it over the years in crucial games. And no one is better than handling pressure than you. I just wanted to play and didn't want either of us to get out. Though we had players to come and who could help us win the game, which they eventually did. But for me it was important that you and I stayed. I believed that we could do it, even when 40 were needed off 3 overs, even when we were missing the ball, I knew one of us will pull off something special," Pandya told Kohli in a video uploaded by BCCI.

The India all-rounder mentioned how unlike the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan match, Pandya felt 'numb', while revealing just how grateful he felt knowing that he was back doing what he does best – representing India. This time last year, although he was part of the Indian team, Pandya's form and fitness was all over the place. He couldn't bowl and cut an unconvincing figure as a batter, but all that changed after he worked hard at the NCA and roared back in time for the IPL. Ever since, Pandya has been a cut above the rest and it is evident through his string of impressive performances over the last six months.

"To be honest, I sensed a lot of pressure in our group. I could sense that. With all the respect among everyone, in a big game, and how important it is... we all have worked hard as a collective unit, people are happy for each other but for me somehow, I don't know. I was numb today. I was just happy. I was speaking to Rahul sir. I won't say he was tensed but he told me 'Hardik, you know you've done a lot of good things. Just be calm'. I had to tell him, 'Sir, I am happy to be here'. 10 months earlier, I was working in my space and I had no idea. This is where I want to be. I am just happy to be there, playing with all the best cricketers in the world. And they are my brothers," Pandya added.

