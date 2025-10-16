'I would never drop him from any format': Ex-India coach, World Cup winner on ‘match-winner’ Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former India coach and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal has thrown his full support behind young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, declaring that he would pick the left-handed opener in all three formats without hesitation if he were a selector. Shubman Gill (R) of India along with Yashasvi Jaiswal(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Speaking on the Cricket Predicta TV Show, Madan Lal praised Jaiswal as a "genuine match-winner" and underlined the importance of backing a player of his calibre across formats.

“If I were a selector, I would never drop Jaiswal from any format,” Madan Lal said during the show. “He is a genuine match-winner who has already proven himself in Australia. Whether it is the Asia Cup, an ODI, or a Test match — a player like him should always be in the XI.”

“When someone can win matches single-handedly, you back him all the way. Jaiswal is the future of Indian cricket. If it were up to me, he would play in all three formats,” he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Rapid Rise

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 23, has emerged as one of India’s most promising young batters, particularly in Test cricket, where his numbers speak for themselves. In just 26 matches, he has amassed 2,428 runs at an average of 51.65, including seven centuries and 12 fifties. Remarkably, five of those centuries have been 150+ scores, and two are double hundreds, with a career-best of 214*.

In T20Is, Jaiswal has been equally explosive, scoring 723 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of over 164, with one century and five half-centuries. He also enjoyed another prolific season with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, racking up 559 runs in 14 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate close to 160.

However, despite his consistent form, Jaiswal has not featured in India’s T20I setup since July last year. He missed several matches to prioritise Test cricket, while players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson took their opportunities in the shorter format.

In ODIs, Jaiswal has played just one match so far but has a strong List-A record, scoring 1,526 runs in 46 matches at an average of 52.62, with five centuries and a highest score of 203.