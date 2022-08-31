'I wouldn't agree...': Gambhir unhappy with Pant replacing Pandya in India XI vs Hong Kong, names 'like-for-like' pick

With Rishabh Pant replacing Hardik Pandya in Team India's playing XI for their Asia Cup 2022 fixture vs Hong Kong in Dubai, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his unhappiness with the team management's decision. Speaking on Star Sports, the 2011 World Cup winner said that Pant should have replaced Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda could have filled in for Pandya.

"I would not agree to having Rishabh Pant instead of Hardik Pandya. I would have definitely had someone like Deepak Hooda, who can bowl a couple of overs as well", he said.

"But that's more like-to-like replacement as well and he hasn't done anything wrong. So for me Rishabh Pant should play, but instead of Dinesh Karthik. If you are resting Hardik Pandya, then I think Deepak Hooda deserves a go," he further added.

Pant wasn't included in the playing XI for India's opening win against Pakistan, with Karthik donning the wicketkeeper role. Meanwhile, Pandya was in stunning form with both bat and ball. A four-wicket haul by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a three-wicket haul by the all-rounder helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 42 balls.

Chasing a target of 148 runs, India reached 148 for five in 19.4 overs with Pandya smacking the match-winning six. He hammered an unbeaten knock of 33 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and a six. After the win, Pandya revealed that even if Pakistan had ten fielders on the boundary ropes, he would have still clattered a six. Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja, he said, "Seven runs didn't look like a mountain to me because a left arm spinner was on. And Pakistan had five fielders on the fence, but even if they had ten, or ten outside, I would have definitely hit a six."

"I only showed emotions once throughout the inning, when you were dismissed. But in general I was under no pressure, in fact I felt the bowler was under pressure, so I was waiting for an opportunity where he makes a mistake."

"The way you handle the pressure, is the way you execute stuff. I knew the way he set the field he would bowl me a back of a length delivery," he further added.

